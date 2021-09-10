Foreigners leave Afghanistan, after Taliban govt's consent

KABUL • Two hundred Americans and other foreigners in Afghanistan yesterday left the war-ravaged country on charter flights from Kabul after the new Taliban government agreed to their evacuation, a US official said.

The departures aboard a Qatar Airways plane to Doha were among the first international flights to take off from Kabul airport since the Islamist militia seized the Afghan capital last month, triggering the chaotic US-led evacuation of 124,000 foreigners and at-risk Afghans.

The move comes two days after the Taliban announced an interim government made up mainly of ethnic Pashtun men, including wanted terror suspects and Islamist hardliners, dashing international hopes for a more moderate administration.

The Taliban had been pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said the US official.

The official could not say whether the American civilians and foreign nationals were among those stranded for days in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters had not been allowed to depart.

A Qatari official speaking from Kabul airport's tarmac yesterday said the airport is about 90 per cent ready for operations but its re-opening is planned gradually.

The Taliban's announcement of a new government on Tuesday was widely seen as a signal that it was not looking to present a more tolerant face to the world, as had been suggested before its takeover.

Foreign countries greeted the interim government with caution and dismay on Wednesday. In Kabul, dozens of women took to the streets in protest.

Many critics called on the leadership to respect basic human rights and revive the economy, which faces collapse amid steep inflation, food shortages and the prospect of foreign aid being slashed as countries seek to isolate the Taliban.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said no one in the Biden administration "would suggest that the Taliban (rulers) are respected and valued members of the global community".

The European Union voiced its disapproval at the appointments, but said it was ready to continue humanitarian assistance. Longer-term aid would depend on the Taliban upholding basic freedoms.

Saudi Arabia expressed hope that the new government would help Afghanistan achieve "security and stability, rejecting violence and extremism".

Analysts said the make-up of the Cabinet could hamper recognition by Western governments, which will be vital for broader economic engagement.

The new acting Cabinet includes former detainees of the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, while the interior minister, Mr Sirajuddin Haqqani, is wanted by the United States on terrorism charges and carries a reward of US$10 million (S$13.4 million).

His uncle, with a bounty of US$5 million, is the minister for refugees and repatriation.

The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, women were banned from work and girls from school. The group carried out public executions and its religious police enforced a radical interpretation of Islamic law.

Taliban leaders have vowed to respect people's rights, including those of women, in accordance with syariah law, but those who have won greater freedoms over the past two decades are worried about losing them.

In an interview with Australia's SBS News, a senior Taliban official said women would not be allowed to play cricket, a popular sport in Afghanistan, or possibly any other sport because it was "not necessary" and their bodies might be exposed. Australia's cricket board said it would scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men's team if the Taliban did not allow women to play the sport.

In Kabul, women bearing signs reading "A Cabinet without women is a failure" held a protest in the Pul-e Surkh area of the city. Larger demonstrations were broken up when Taliban gunmen fired warning shots into the air.

"The Cabinet was announced and there were no women in the Cabinet. And some journalists who came to cover the protest were all arrested and taken to the police station," said a woman in a video shared on social media.

The new Taliban Interior Ministry said that in order to avoid disturbances and security problems, anyone holding a demonstration should apply for clearance 24 hours beforehand.

