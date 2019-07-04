Floods hit India, Japan; Europe finally cools

Summer is getting wetter and hotter, with heavy rainfall bringing waist-deep floods to south-west Japan and causing at least 30 deaths in India's financial capital Mumbai, as high temperatures smash records in parts of China.

A scorching heatwave which saw eight European countries, including France and Germany, experiencing their highest recorded June temperatures is finally easing as cool air sweeps in from across the Atlantic this week.

Scientists have warned that heat extremes are likely to rise as climate change warms the planet on a trajectory expected to exceed limits set by governments in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep temperature rise under 2 deg C by the end of the century.