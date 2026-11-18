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WASHINGTON, Nov 17 - US President Donald Trump is in Asia this week for talks with foreign leaders in Manila, followed by a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and possibly the elusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Here are some takeaways from Trump's journey so far.

TROUBLES FROM HOME FOLLOW TRUMP ABROAD

Trump may be thousands of miles from Washington, but a string of disruptions back home has followed him to Asia.

National outages affecting flights, online banking, Microsoft and other services have unsettled some of Trump's allies and prompted Republicans in Congress to call for the administration to brief lawmakers.

“I’m checking my bank account with a little bit of worry,” former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, urging the White House to be transparent.

Vice President JD Vance said he had heard similar worries.

“I’ve had a lot of my friends reach out and say, ‘Should we be preparing to build a bunker and stock up on food and water?’ and my answer to that is no, we do not see some crisis coming down but you have to be prepared for everything,” Vance told Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Philippines on Tuesday, brushed aside concerns about the outages.

“It's life. When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine,” the president said, standing beside the leaders of Japan, Australia and India. “It's going to be very much under control."

BESSENT VS LUTNICK, WITH TRUMP AS REFEREE

A feud inside Trump's cabinet also followed him to Asia, putting two competing approaches to China side by side as the president prepares for one of the trip's most consequential meetings.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is at odds with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a visible strain within a second-term Trump team that has largely avoided the infighting that marked his first term.

Bessent has said he is unhappy with Lutnick for stalling Trump's crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's (NVDA.O) chips to China.

Lutnick has cautioned he wants to avoid reigniting a trade war with Beijing over the issue, which has drawn renewed scrutiny since revelations about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Bessent and Lutnick flew together on Air Force One to Manila as TVs on the plane played up tensions within the cabinet. The two men avoided eye contact when they sat next to each other at a meeting in Manila.

Trump, for now, seems to have taken a let-them-fight-it-out attitude.

"One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China. They both are acceptable, but they are different views," Trump told reporters on Monday as he departed the White House, adding later: "I'll make a decision."

HARRY HOUDINI MAKES AN APPEARANCE ON AIR FORCE ONE

Add Harry Houdini to the list of unexpected cameos in Trump's Asia tour.

Reporters on Air Force One are used to having their TV screens on the plane locked on the president's favorite network, the Fox News Channel, nearly all the time, with Trump in command of the remote control.

But during the 18-hour flight to Manila, the screens abruptly switched to a Fox Nation documentary about Houdini, the Hungarian-born escape artist, complete with AI-generated images. Houdini died in 1926 and is buried in Trump's native Queens, New York.

After the detour into the television drama, the cabin TVs went back to Fox News and Laura Ingraham's interview with Vance.

TRUMP PRAISES RUBIO

Trump doesn't appear ready to anoint a 2028 successor, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio keeps getting conspicuous praise from the president.

The attention has added intrigue to the question of whether he could eventually favor Rubio over Vance in the Republican nominating race. Trump has noted a lot of Republicans will probably run and at times has queried Oval Office visitors on whether they prefer "JD or Marco?"

Neither man has announced plans to run, although the Vance team has said he is considering it.

Rubio, a former US senator from Florida, has been coy about his plans for 2028. Some people in his orbit say he does not want to run against Vance and may choose to enter the private sector before considering a run in 2032.

Trump has repeatedly highlighted Rubio's political appeal, including the cheers he received when Trump brought him on stage at campaign rallies before the midterm elections.

In Manila, Trump joked that he would fire Rubio if he did not respond to calls from regional leaders in the room, but then he turned up the praise.

"How hot is Marco, right? Is Marco doing a great job? He's been fantastic," said Trump.

At the ASEAN dinner Tuesday night, Rubio sat directly across the table from Trump.

A KIM JONG UN CURVEBALL

Trump's planned talks with Xi and Putin in China are expected to be the centerpiece of his Asia trip.

But as he left the White House on Monday, Trump dangled the prospect that he might also meet with North Korea's Kim on the final stop.

In his first term, Trump had three high-profile summits with Kim that were long on optics but short on addressing North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons power. Trump has tried to renew personal diplomacy in his second term with no success.

So far there has been no sign Kim plans to make the trip. As Trump prepared for Thursday's trilateral summit with Xi and Putin, Kim was seen at a ski resort near the Chinese border. REUTERS