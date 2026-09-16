Straitstimes.com header logo

Five killed in Hanoi house fire, police say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HANOI, Sept 16 - Five people were killed in a fire in a four-storey house in a densely populated residential area of Hanoi early on Wednesday, police said.

The fire was brought under control at about 2:30 a.m. (1930 GMT Tuesday) and fully extinguished 15 minutes later, Hanoi police said on their official Facebook account.

The house, located in a narrow alley off Van Cao Street in the centre of Hanoi, had four floors, each covering about 60 square metres. Four people had managed to escape by the time firefighters arrived, the police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. REUTERS

See more on

Police

People

Facebook

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.