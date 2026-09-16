Five killed in Hanoi house fire, police say

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HANOI, Sept 16 - Five people were killed in a fire in a four-storey house in a densely populated residential area of Hanoi early on Wednesday, police said.

The fire was brought under control at about 2:30 a.m. (1930 GMT Tuesday) and fully extinguished 15 minutes later, Hanoi police said on their official Facebook account.

The house, located in a narrow alley off Van Cao Street in the centre of Hanoi, had four floors, each covering about 60 square metres. Four people had managed to escape by the time firefighters arrived, the police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. REUTERS