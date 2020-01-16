Fishing for a harvest feast

Villagers taking part in a community fishing event on Goroimari Lake, some 50km from Guwahati, the capital of the north-east Indian state of Assam, on Tuesday, ahead of Bhogali Bihu harvest celebrations.

Traditionally, the lake is used for fishing once a year, which allows it to sustain its aquatic reservoir for migratory birds.

Celebrated by the Assamese in the month of January, Bhogali Bihu marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

Many of the fish markets in the area witness a heavy rush of customers during this period, just ahead of the traditional community feast of fish and meat that is held on Uruka, a night of merrymaking and bonfires which takes place on the eve of Bhogali Bihu, which will be celebrated today this year.