Fish out of water amid heatwave in India

A few boys walking on the dry bed of a lake covered with dead fish on the outskirts of Chennai in India yesterday. The eastern city's main reservoirs have recorded their lowest levels in seven decades, with the current quantities adding up to only 1.3 per cent of the total capacity. Vast swathes of India have been sweltering in high temperatures, with heat in the northern state of Rajasthan rising to over 50 deg C. The heatwave has exposed falling water levels in underground reservoirs and there are reports of a number of people who have died as a result.