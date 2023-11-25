First group of 13 Israeli hostages return from Gaza, says military

JERUSALEM - The 13 Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip have been returned to Israel where they were undergoing medical checks, the military said on Friday, at the end of the first day of a planned four-day truce.

Four children and relatives were included with another five elderly women, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"The government of Israel embraces its civilians who returned home. The government of Israel is committed to returning all the hostages and missing," it said.

The military said the released hostages had undergone initial medical checks inside Israel and would be taken to hospitals where they would be reunited with their families.

At least 50 of the some 240 Israelis and foreigners taken captive by Hamas gunman during a rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7 are expected to be freed over the coming days after a Qatari-brokered agreement sealed last week.

In exchange, 39 Palestinian women and minors detained by Israel were released on Friday, the first of a group of 150 who are due to be freed from Israeli detention under the agreement.

As well as the Israeli hostages, 10 Thais and one Filipino, who were taken captive at the same time, were also freed under a separate agreement, Qatari mediators said. REUTERS

