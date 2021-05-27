Fire rages on board ship off Sri Lanka coast

COLOMBO • The Sri Lankan authorities are trying to douse a massive fire that has raged on for six straight days aboard a container ship near Colombo's coast, to avoid a chemical as well as an oil spill.

Firefighters were still trying to bring the flames on X-Press Pearl under control yesterday, after it intensified following large explosions the previous day.

Five tugboats were fighting the fire, aided by a Sri Lankan navy ship anchored nearby, the Associated Press reported.

The blaze, which had spread to the quarterdeck where the ship's bridge is located, was being exacerbated by strong winds due to changing weather conditions, said the Sri Lanka Navy.

The fire was first reported by the crew last week. The crew members are safe and have been evacuated, according to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

However, several containers from the vessel had tumbled into the sea and are believed to have sunk.

"We are trying our best to extinguish the fire as it broke out again due to the continuous reaction of the chemical materials in the containers and adverse weather," said Mr Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Minister of Ports and Shipping, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have made plans to carry out future activities in a manner that does not harm the country's seas and marine environment."

X-Press Pearl, sailing with a Singapore flag, was carrying 1,486 containers containing 25 tonnes of nitric acid, other chemicals and cosmetics on board. It had been en route to Singapore from the port of Hazira in India, via Colombo.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that the vessel was registered in the city. An MPA spokesman said there were no Singaporeans on board.

X-Press Feeders, which owns the ship, said specialised firefighting equipment has been brought in from Europe to reinforce the salvaging operation.

The local authorities have told fishermen to avoid the area. Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority also warned against touching or opening packages or materials from the ship's containers, and requested that people contact the navy or police if they see such items.

Apart from a potential chemical spill, there is a risk of an oil spill of about 100 tonnes.

The area north of where the ship caught fire is well known for dolphin sightings and any oil spill could threaten marine life in the region.

Sri Lanka is preparing for a Tier II oil spill, said Marine Environment Protection Authority chairman Dharshani Lahandapura, which indicates an accident that needs response teams with specialised knowledge to intervene.

The vessel is carrying about 300 tonnes of bunker fuel, but some oil has already been removed.

"We are fighting the fire, but we are preparing for the worst. Dispersal chemicals and booms available in Sri Lanka had been made ready," said Ms Lahandapura. "It can escalate into a Tier III spill. But for now, the estimate is about 100 tonnes."

X-Press Feeders is a common carrier operating a fleet of vessels for trans-shipment. The vessel was deployed in the company's Straits Middle East shipping route and caught fire at Colombo anchorage.

The Sri Lankan authorities said experts from the Netherlands and Belgium were surveying the ship.

