Fire in Phuket shophouse kills 11 injures 16, police say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK, Nov 16 - A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.

• The blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings

• The fire broke out at about 3:17 a.m. (2017 GMT), and firefighters took about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said

• Fifteen of those injured were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. No tourists were among those killed or injured, police said

• The cause of the fire remained under investigation

• The building is in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast

• The blaze came four months after a fire at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people REUTERS