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Finnish police arrest nine on suspicion of trafficking Chinese workers

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HELSINKI, Oct 30 - Finnish police said on Friday they have launched a pre-trial investigation and arrested nine people on suspicion that workers who came from China to work at a battery factory in the Nordic country were victims of human trafficking.

• Police said in a statement they also suspected criminal activity in the arrangements related to the employees' entry into Finland

• The pre-trial investigation concerns the activities and personnel of a Finnish staffing agency and a Chinese client company, police said

• The Chinese embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Four of the nine people arrested are currently in pre-trial detention

• A police spokesperson declined to comment on the potential number of victims or if any of the suspects had given statements to investigators REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.