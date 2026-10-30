Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Finnish police arrest nine on suspicion of trafficking Chinese workers

HELSINKI, Oct 30 - Finnish police said on Friday they have launched a pre-trial investigation and arrested nine people on suspicion that workers who came from China to work at a battery factory in the Nordic country were victims of human trafficking.

• Police said in a statement they also suspected criminal activity in the arrangements related to the employees' entry into Finland

• The pre-trial investigation concerns the activities and personnel of a Finnish staffing agency and a Chinese client company, police said

• The Chinese embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Four of the nine people arrested are currently in pre-trial detention

• A police spokesperson declined to comment on the potential number of victims or if any of the suspects had given statements to investigators REUTERS