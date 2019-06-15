Father says it is not his son in the clips

PETALING JAYA • The father of a man at the centre of an explosive gay sex video scandal has said that he does not think his son is the person seen in the video clips purportedly involving Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

The Sun, a Malaysian daily newspaper, reported yesterday that Mr Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 53, was shocked following his 27-year-old son's admission that he and Datuk Seri Azmin were the two men seen in the widely shared video.

Mr Abdul Aziz said he believes that his son Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz is straight, not gay.

"I watched both the confession and the lewd videos. The latter appears to be shady, and I don't think that is my son," Mr Abdul Aziz said.

"I watched the confession video a few times... (and) was convinced it was not my son."

The video was released on Tuesday by unknown individuals through WhatsApp to journalists and members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), whose deputy president is Mr Azmin.

Mr Haziq was detained by the police yesterday evening.

"I was analysing the video, looking at his posture, his movement and his tone, hoping it was fake," Mr Abdul Aziz was quoted as saying by The Sun yesterday.

He said his son is a "very nice" man and that he managed to communicate with him only on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mr Haziq admitted that he was one of the two men shown in the sex video, which has been making its rounds on social media and WhatsApp.

Mr Haziq is the youth chief of PKR Santubong in Sarawak and also the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin. Mr Haziq has been suspended by the ministry and was given three days to respond to a show-cause letter.

Mr Haziq claimed the sex video was taken without his permission on May 11 in a hotel room.

Mr Azmin has denied he is the other man in the video.

