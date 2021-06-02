Failure to follow rules and ignorance blamed for spike in cases

Less than a year ago, Malaysia was hailed as a success story in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer than 13,000 cases by early October. Since then, it has chalked up over half a million Covid-19 cases, hitting a daily record high of 9,020 cases last Saturday.

While many blame the government for poor pandemic management, officials and netizens lament that people have failed to obey safety rules, including a ban on visiting during the Hari Raya celebrations last month, which led to the formation of numerous clusters.

Malaysia was on a partial movement control order at the time, and it remains to be seen how seriously people will take the current tightened measures.

Just days before the total lockdown kicked in yesterday, massive traffic jams were seen on highways and there were hordes of panicked shoppers at supermarkets, sparking the hashtag #RakyatGagal, or "citizens fail", on Twitter.

"Where are you headed this weekend? Mass movement is still happening despite interstate and inter-district travel restrictions," Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post on Saturday, sharing photos of traffic at highway toll plazas.

Twitter user Itsfikaa wrote: "This is not #KerajaanGagal (failed government) any more. This is also #RakyatGagal. The rising cases are mostly from Cluster Aidilfitri. Don't you get it? This is a total human failure. You blamed the government but why did the Aidilfitri cluster increase day by day?"

According to Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob, 200,000 people faked their way through police roadblocks to return to their home towns for Hari Raya, using fabricated "emergencies" to get police letters or misusing work letters. "As a result, after Hari Raya, there were many clusters and also deaths," he said at a joint press conference with Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham on Sunday.

Despite regular reminders sent by the authorities to Malaysians on their phones that they should stay at home, wear their masks when out and wash their hands often, many are not paying attention.

A viral video that stunned netizens last month showed an elderly man who had tested positive for Covid-19 being kissed and hugged by family members before he was taken away by ambulance personnel wearing full protective gear.

On Monday, three nurses were fined RM4,000 (S$1,282) each after they had visited a friend who was under home quarantine as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

Reports have also emerged that more than 52,000 people nationwide have missed their vaccination appointments. Dr Noor Hisham tweeted on Saturday that he expects the number of daily cases to surge to 13,000 by mid-June, and it may take three to four months to flatten the infection curve.

Newer, more infectious variants of the virus, coupled with the failure to follow the rules, are responsible for the rise in numbers, said the government's Covid-19 Epidemiological Analysis and Strategies Task Force chairman, Professor Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud.

"Even if this lockdown is really strict, it would still require two to three months to bring the numbers down to a manageable level," he told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, some are putting down the disregard for rules to ignorance. Science teacher Stephan Ong, 45, said: "I'm appalled at how poor the general population is when it comes to understanding basic science. The fact that we have to explain to people how to wash their hands properly... how to wear a mask properly, and how vaccines work, is a sign that we need to give more focus to the sciences in our education system."