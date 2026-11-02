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Facing Chinese pressure, Taiwan says it must be master of its own maritime information

TAINAN, Taiwan, Nov 2 - Taiwan must be the master of its own maritime information and conduct its own ocean surveys given the island's fate rests on protecting its waters, the minister in charge of the Coast Guard said on Monday.

Taiwan has complained of a stepped up harassment campaign by China to assert sovereignty and jurisdiction claims over its waters using both Coast Guard and scientific research ships. China recognises no sovereignty claims by Taiwan.

Speaking at a sea drone forum in the southern city of Tainan, Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, which runs the Coast Guard, said Taiwan's resources, energy, and the transport of supplies all depend on the ocean.

"Taiwan also sits on one of the most important shipping routes in the global supply chain. Therefore, protecting these waters concerns not only the daily lives of Taiwan's people but also global economic development," she said.

However, Taiwan faces many challenges, "including the threat of grey-zone harassment", Kuan added, referring to China's activities which stop short of outright combat but are designed to pressure and wear out Taiwan's forces.

To counter those risks, the Coast Guard needs more equipment and more comprehensive intelligence to spot threats earlier and respond more effectively, she said.

"We maintain that Taiwan's ocean must be surveyed by ourselves, and that we must master our own information."

China on Saturday said it had sent another Coast Guard patrol in the waters off Taiwan's east coast.

Taiwan has reported several incidents this year of Chinese research ships sailing near the island too.

China's military also operates around Taiwan on an almost daily basis.

Taiwan's democratically elected government says China has no jurisdiction over any of its waters and that it is in breach of international law by trying to prove otherwise with its patrols.

Taiwan also says China has been harassing merchant shipping with radio messages in waters that are not under Chinese jurisdiction.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but says it would prefer "peaceful reunification". REUTERS