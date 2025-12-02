Facility services group ISS says it supports investigation into Hong Kong fire

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 - Danish facilities management group ISS said on Tuesday it supported the decision to establish a judge-led committee which will investigate the cause of Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades.

Hong Kong's leader said on Tuesday the committee will investigate the cause of the fire and review oversight of building renovations blamed for fanning an inferno that killed at least 156 people at the Wang Fuk Court.

ISS in a statement said that its property management arm ISS EastPoint Properties Limited provided administrative support for the Wang Fuk Court's incorporated owners but was not involved in appointing the contractor for the major renovation work or overseeing renovations on a day-to-day basis.

"The company is already engaged with relevant authorities and will continue to cooperate fully with the inquiry, including providing information and assistance," ISS EastPoint Properties Limited said in a statement provided by its Danish parent group. REUTERS