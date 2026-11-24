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HANOI, Nov 24 - At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion on Tuesday in a densely populated residential area of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, police and state media said.

• The explosion happened at 8 a.m. (0100 GMT) at a food shop in Dong Da Street, causing severe damage to the building and shattering the windows of nearby properties, online newspaper VnExpress reported

• The Ministry of Public Security said preliminary assessments showed the explosion was related to cooking gas, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing

• The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, media reports said REUTERS