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Explainer-Parties to negotiate after no one wins majority in New Zealand election

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks near 'The Beehive', the executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament Buildings in Wellington, New Zealand, August 7, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

WELLINGTON, Nov 27 - New Zealand's ruling coalition fell short of winning a parliamentary majority, final results of the November 7 election showed on Friday, leaving Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needing the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to form government.

Luxon said his centre-right National Party would work with its coalition partners, ACT and New Zealand First, and Opportunity to form government and avoid the need for a fresh election.

Opportunity's leader Qiulae Wong said she would negotiate with National as the party with the largest number of seats. That was consistent with statements she made before the election result was known. However, she has also said previously that Opportunity was prepared to speak with other parties.

WHERE DO THINGS STAND?

The final vote count showed the incumbent coalition of National, the right-wing ACT Party and the nationalist New Zealand First won 65 seats in the 130-seat parliament, one short of a majority, according to the Electoral Commission results.

Opportunity, contesting its first election, won seven seats.

On the left, Labour, the Green Party and Te Pati Maori hold 58 seats. This would not be enough seats to form a government even with the support of Opportunity.

The possibility remains that parties from either bloc could join forces to create a majority, such as in 2017 when Labour and NZ First reached a deal that made Jacinda Ardern prime minister.

WHAT IS THE PROCESS?

While there have been some informal meetings between parties since the election, now that the parties know how many seats they need to form a government, more formal negotiations can begin.

Along with policies, key ministerial appointments such as deputy prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister can all be part of negotiations.

Parties can sign either coalition agreements or looser alliances known as confidence-and-supply agreements. Under those deals, a smaller party agrees to support a government on key votes, without taking cabinet seats or being part of the government.

WHEN MIGHT NEW ZEALAND GET A GOVERNMENT?

Coalition negotiations lasted 40 days after the 2023 election, with National, ACT and New Zealand First signing their agreements on November 24. If negotiations follow a similar time frame, a government could be formed before Christmas.

However, since New Zealand introduced a proportional electoral system in 1996, only coalitions of up to three parties have ever been needed to form a majority. With four parties needing to reach agreement, it could take longer.

Parliament has to meet six weeks after the writs are returned. If no recounts are ordered, writs will be returned on December 3 and parliament must meet on or before January 14.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER SIX WEEKS?

If a government hasn't been formed, parliament will still meet and lawmakers will be sworn in and a speaker elected.

The following day, parliament would be officially opened, the governor-general would deliver a speech and then a lawmaker could move to adjourn the house. This would mean that negotiations to form government could continue.

Governor-General Cindy Kiro said in a speech earlier this year that if it became clear that no government could be formed, another election may be required.

"The caretaker Prime Minister would be expected to consult other parties and seek majority support for calling a new election," she said.

WHO IS IN CHARGE UNTIL THEN?

The incumbent government, the National-led coalition, will continue to operate as a caretaker government while the new government is formed.

According to New Zealand's parliamentary website, a caretaker government can continue the normal business of the country but cannot make any significant decisions on its own except in an emergency or crisis. REUTERS