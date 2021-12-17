EXPLAINER: New variant thrives in airways, grips cells more tightly and resists some antibodies

HONG KONG • Major differences in how Omicron and other variants of the coronavirus multiply may help predict the effects of the newest variant, researchers from Hong Kong and the United States have said.

In two separate, yet-to-be peer-reviewed studies, the researchers examined how Omicron behaves and came up with two main findings.

OMICRON MULTIPLIES FASTER IN AIRWAYS, SLOWER IN LUNGS

Compared with the earlier Delta variant, Omicron multiplies itself 70 times more quickly in tissues that line airway passages, which may facilitate person-to-person spread, researchers said.

But in lung tissues, Omicron replicates 10 times more slowly than the original version of the coronavirus, which might contribute to less severe illness.

A formal report of the findings is under peer review for publication and has not been released by the research team.

In a news release issued by the University of Hong Kong, the leader of the study, Associate Professor Michael Chan Chi-wai, said "it is important to note that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication", but also by each person's immune response to the infection, which sometimes evolves into life-threatening inflammation.

Prof Chan added: "By infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic.

"Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from the Omicron variant is likely to be very significant."

OMICRON GRIPS CELLS MORE TIGHTLY, WITHSTANDS SOME ANTIBODIES

A structural model of how the Omicron variant attaches to cells and antibodies sheds light on its behaviour and will help in designing neutralising antibodies, according to researchers.

Using computer models of the spike protein on Omicron's surface, they analysed molecular interactions occurring when the spike grabs onto a cell-surface protein called ACE2, the virus's gateway into the cell.

Metaphorically, the original virus had a handshake with ACE2, but Omicron's grip "looks more like a couple holding hands with their fingers entwined", said researcher Joseph Lubin of Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The "molecular anatomy" of the grip may assist in explaining how Omicron's mutations cooperate to help it infect cells, Mr Lubin added.

The research team also modelled the spike with different classes of antibodies trying to attack it. The antibodies attack from different angles, "like a football team's defence might tackle a ball carrier", with one person grabbing from behind, another from the front, he said.

Some antibodies "appear likely to get shaken off" while others are likely to remain effective.

Booster vaccines raise antibody levels, resulting in "more defenders", which might compensate to some extent for "a weaker grip of an individual antibody", Mr Lubin said.

The findings were posted on Monday on bioRxiv, an open access preprint repository for the biological sciences, ahead of peer review. Mr Lubin said the findings need to be verified, "particularly with real-world samples from people".

He added: "While our molecular structure predictions are by no means a final word on Omicron, (we hope) they enable a faster and more effective response from the global community."

REUTERS