Excerpts from the interview

Katherine Tai: I expect that we will have a formal launch soon. We're extremely excited about kicking off this framework and it is so important for us to get our work going because the challenges that we're facing are increasing in complexity. And there is so much potential for how we can partner with each other, to engage constructively in a global economy that is really throwing us a lot of curveballs.

Tai: There are four pillars in the framework that range from infrastructure, supply chains to trade. Even within trade, we are looking at a number of components. Thematically, we are focused on promoting resilience, sustainability, inclusion and competitiveness through our engagements with the really strong economies in this region.