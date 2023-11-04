Ex-VP of China's ICBC being probed by anti-graft body

Senior Executive Vice President of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Zhang Hongli attends a meeting of Group of 20 leading economies' finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico City February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo/ File Photo
SHANGHAI - The former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Zhang Hongli, is being probed by the anti-graft body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Saturday. REUTERS

