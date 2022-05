The man who spearheaded Google's dramatic journey from a Silicon Valley start-up to a global tech giant that is a household name is now on a mission to configure United States-China rivalry in the age of AI.

Mr Eric Schmidt, chief executive of Google (2001-11) and executive chairman of the firm and its successor Alphabet (2011-17), is emphatic about wanting the US to clinch the high-stakes competition that he says Beijing is already training hard for.