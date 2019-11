Sri Lanka's former civil war-time defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared the winner in the presidential election yesterday, becoming the latest nationalist leader to sweep to victory.

The controversial Mr Rajapaksa - brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa - won 52.25 per cent of the vote in last Saturday's election, while his main rival, Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa, got 41.99 per cent.

