Every country should have right to cast vote at UN regardless of economic power: Yomiuri Shimbun

TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It seems that UN agencies, which are supposed to coordinate the interests of each country from a neutral standpoint, are being abused by China to expand its interests.

A recent move concerning a UN agency post indicates that such a sense of caution is spreading among major countries.

An election was held to decide the next director general of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the UN specialised agency that promotes the protection of patents and trademarks.

China's Wang Binying, who has been a WIPO deputy director general, was seen as a promising candidate, but was defeated by Daren Tang, the chief executive of Singapore's Intellectual Property Office.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has criticised China for stealing confidential information about US companies.

He called for support for Mr Tang, saying he feared that important information on intellectual property could flow to China if Mr Wang took the top post.

The move to come into line with the United States could be seen among other countries as Japan withdrew its candidate, who was an official of the Patent Office.

They apparently shared the view that it is undesirable for China's influence to become prominent at the United Nations.

Four out of the 15 UN specialised agencies are headed by Chinese nationals. In many of these organisations, China's intentions are often given priority.

The World Health Organisation had not allowed Taiwan to participate as an observer in its general meetings under its director general from Hong Kong, who held the post from 2007.

The current director general from Ethiopia has been criticised for his pro-China stance in dealing with the new coronavirus.

Related Story Singaporean Daren Tang poised to take helm of global intellectual property agency

Related Story How a Singaporean was picked to head a top UN agency

Related Story Singapore keeps top spot in Asia for protection of intellectual property rights

The International Civil Aviation Organisation also has not allowed Taiwan to attend its general meetings since a Chinese person took the helm.

Measures against infectious diseases and the safety of aviation can be effective only when all countries and regions share information. Although Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, it should not be excluded from discussions.

The Chinese head of the International Telecommunication Union has been calling for cooperation with China's "Belt and Road Initiative," which seeks to establish a huge economic bloc under Beijing's initiative. This lacks fairness.

In principle, the 193 member states of the United Nations have equal rights. A country has the right to cast a vote regardless of its economic power or population.

Through its economic assistance to developing countries, China has formed pro-China groups and used them to secure posts and amplify its voice.

Last year, China's share of the contribution to the UN regular budget was ranked second after the United States.

Related Story Huawei leads Asian domination of UN patent applications in 2018

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has distanced itself from the United Nations by halting or cutting funding to UN bodies.

It is feared that the United Nations' goal of achieving peace through international cooperation will be undermined.

Along with the Japan-US alliance, Japan has made international cooperation centred on the United Nations the cornerstone of its foreign policy. It must continue to develop personnel who can further contribute to the United Nations.

The Yomiuri Shimbun is a member of The Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news media organisations.