Eva Air flight staff to end strike after deal with management

TAIPEI • Striking flight attendants at Taiwan's second largest airline Eva Air reached an agreement with management late on Saturday and announced that the strike will end tomorrow.

The agreement was witnessed by both the Ministry of Labour and Taoyuan city government, where Taiwan's international airport is located.

According to the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union, the strike will end tomorrow at midnight.

Other details about the compromise reached were not immediately available.

Union member Lee Ying told a joint news conference in Taoyuan city, in northern Taiwan, the strike demonstrated solidarity among the 2,300 flight attendants.

"We really want to participate in corporate governance, which critically affects our working conditions," Ms Lee said.

Taiwan's Minister of Labour Hsu Ming-chun said regulations would be revised in order to create a better work environment.

Eva Air management apologised to consumers late on Saturday for any inconvenience caused.

2,250

Number of flights EVA Air has listed as cancelled until July 19 as a full resumption of normal flights will be possible only by end-July.

Since the strike started on June 20, the carrier has cancelled or scheduled the cancellation of more than 2,200 flights till July 19.

Eva Air chairman Steve Lin said operations would possibly return to normal around late July or early August.

The airline's management said the strike had caused a financial loss of 2.78 billion Taiwan dollars (S$121 million) as of Friday.

The Taiwan News website reported that after the unprecedented 17-day strike, it will take until the end of the month to restore flights to their normal schedules.

The longest strike in Taiwan's history led to the cancellation of 1,440 flights affecting more than 280,000 passengers, it said.

However, because a full resumption of normal flights will be possible only by the end of the month, 2,250 flights have been listed as cancelled until July 19, it said.

