EU's von der Leyen warns West against slackening support for Ukraine

DAVOS - The West must not let up supplying Ukraine with weapons and money if it wants Kyiv to succeed in its war against Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday.

"Ukraine can prevail in this war but we must continue to empower their resistance," she told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging Kyiv's western allies to continue their arms deliveries and financial support of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory." REUTERS