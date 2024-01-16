EU's von der Leyen warns West against slackening support for Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Updated
17 min ago
Published
17 min ago

DAVOS - The West must not let up supplying Ukraine with weapons and money if it wants Kyiv to succeed in its war against Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday.

"Ukraine can prevail in this war but we must continue to empower their resistance," she told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging Kyiv's western allies to continue their arms deliveries and financial support of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top