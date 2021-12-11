By Invitation

Europe makes moves to up its game in Asia

The new push by European nations to have a greater presence must contend with tensions over the level of investments and existing regional groupings.

James Crabtree For The Straits Times
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The return of Europe has been among the most eye-catching developments in Asian security affairs this year. Armed with an array of freshly minted Indo-Pacific strategies, numerous Europeans nations, as well as the European Union itself, have spent the last 12 months trying to craft a higher-profile role in the region.

Europe's new Asian turn is significant on a number of levels. It is likely to continue over the next year. That said, a good deal of scepticism remains over whether the ambitions and pledges contained in these documents will be sustained. Overcoming this requires sustained and ongoing efforts next year, and beyond.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 11, 2021, with the headline 'Europe makes moves to up its game in Asia'. Subscribe
Topics: 