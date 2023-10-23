EU to call for "humanitarian pause" in Israel-Hamas war - draft EU summit conclusions

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will call this week for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war so that humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza can safely reach those in need, draft conclusions of an EU summit showed.

Leaders of the 27 countries that make up the European Union will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, in what is called a European Council, and the situation in the Middle East will be high on their agenda.

"The European Council supports the call of UNSG Guterres for a humanitarian pause in order to allow for safe humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need," the draft conclusiions of the summit showed.

"The European Union will work closely with partners in the region to protect civilians, support those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter. It reiterates the need for the immediate release of all hostages without any precondition," said the draft, seen by Reuters. REUTERS