EU says no evidence of aid for Palestinians going to Hamas

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
BRUSSELS - The European Commission said on Tuesday a review of its development aid to Palestinians had found no evidence of funds going to Hamas and its programme would continue without delay.

"The review found no indications of EU money having directly or indirectly benefitted the terrorist organisation Hamas," said Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the review had been necessary following the Oct.7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"This review has confirmed that the safeguards in place are effective. Work is now ongoing on the design of our future support to the Palestinians in view of the changing and still evolving situation," she said. REUTERS

