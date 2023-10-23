EU continues talks on humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
EU countries are still discussing the idea of a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas but there are different ways to get much-needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday.

"The discussions are ongoing, but the question really isn't about a ceasefire, but about how to bring aid forward and that can be done in very many different ways," he told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

He said Sweden preferred a U.N. proposal for a humanitarian corridor.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell voiced support for a "humanitarian pause" but some of the bloc's foreign ministers expressed reservations about the idea. REUTERS

