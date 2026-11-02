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Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an event in Istanbul, Turkey, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

SEOUL, Nov 2 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said South Korea could become a partner in developing Turkey's planned Sinop nuclear power station, according to an interview with Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

• Turkey has been studying the technical and economic terms of the Black Sea project with state-run Korea Electric Power Corp, Erdogan said.

• Ankara would weigh financing, electricity costs and benefits to the Turkish economy before choosing a partner, he added.

• Erdogan is due in Seoul on Monday for a three-day state visit, his first to South Korea since 2018.

• He will hold a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday, Seoul's presidential office said.

• In his interview with Yonhap, Erdogan also identified defence, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics as potential areas for cooperation and called for more South Korean investment and joint production in Turkey.

• He said the countries were working towards a $15 billion bilateral trade target, while calling for efforts to address an imbalance in South Korea's favour.

• He invited South Korean companies to participate in Turkish transport and logistics projects linking Asia and Europe. REUTERS