Zero-tolerance path pursued by China exerts heavy toll

BEIJING • China has been able to beat back successive Covid-19 waves thanks to the deployment of snap lockdowns, strict quarantines and some of the world's tightest border controls. Yet, the strain is showing at its borders.

Case in point is Ruili, a city in south-western China hemmed in by a 169km border with Myanmar on three sides. The city, which thrived on cross-border trade, has sent its 268,000 people into lockdown four times in the past seven months. Retailers and restaurants have gone out of business.

Locals are largely barred from leaving, and the area is languishing amid curbs designed to find and extinguish cases as they spill across the national border and spread.

The toll on its people and economy has been so severe, with little payoff in terms of eliminating the virus, that some are speaking out.

"The city urgently needs to resume production and essential businesses," said Mr Dai Rongli, Ruili's former deputy mayor, making an emotional plea on his personal social media account on Thursday. "The government should learn its lessons in balancing the big picture with the local situation as well as people's livelihoods and Covid-19 control."

The rare outburst - in a country where most acquiesce to the government and local leaders have been removed for failing to control the virus - underscores the toll exacted by China's approach almost two years into the pandemic.

The sacrifices made by residents of Ruili have done little to keep the virus at bay, as successive waves of Covid-19 have hit since March. There have been over 1,500 cases so far this year in the broader Yunnan province, with most in Ruili.

The problem is Myanmar, where the virus is rife due to containment challenges amid political turmoil.

"Every lockdown is a severe emotional and material loss," said Mr Dai, now a senior executive at a state-owned rail company. "Every battle against Covid-19 adds a layer of unhappiness. Officials endured hardships while standing guard on the border. Ordinary people deplete their means and passively accept the reality every time an outbreak strikes."

Mr Dai's comments struck a chord on Chinese social media, where many people expressed empathy with Ruili's predicament.

Despite the burden on its citizens, the world's No. 2 economy remains committed to keeping coronavirus out, at least through February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Police in Beijing have launched criminal investigations into people who flout virus curbs, while elderly tourists have ignored inconclusive tests and hidden fevers to continue travelling and entertaining.

DESPERATE CRY Every lockdown is a severe emotional and material loss. Every battle against Covid-19 adds a layer of unhappiness. MR DAI RONGLI, former deputy mayor of Ruili, in an emotional plea on social media. The city, hemmed in by a border with Myanmar on three sides, has sent its 268,000 people into lockdown four times in the past seven months.

The quandary in Ruili, home to Burmese nationals, local Han Chinese and other ethnic groups, is a harbinger of the limits of zero tolerance. The Dehong Prefecture that includes Ruili had 97 per cent of its people fully vaccinated by July.

"People in Ruili have done their best," said Dr Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease specialist in Shanghai who has insinuated that China might also need to find a way to coexist with the virus. "It's not just Ruili, but tens of thousands of places like it. China has to open, the world has to open."

Mainland China recorded its highest number of 59 new local Covid-19 infections in more than six weeks on Friday, the National Health Commission said yesterday, up from 48 a day earlier. It was the highest since Sept 16. Most of the new local cases were in the country's north, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS