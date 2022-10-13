Zero-Covid-19 policy to stay, says party newspaper

BEIJING - China will persist with its Covid-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.

"Lying flat is not advisable, and to win (the Covid-19 battle) while lying flat is not possible," the People's Daily wrote on Wednesday, referring to a phrase in China that denotes doing nothing.

China has been grappling with a Covid-19 resurgence after the National Day "Golden Week" holiday in October and the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, including the highly transmissible BF.7, days before a key party congress starting on Sunday where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership.

Some big cities have tightened preventive measures such as requiring residents to be tested for the virus more frequently. One city in south-west China has even offered cash rewards to residents who report on individuals attempting to conceal their travel histories.

China reported 1,890 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 417 were symptomatic and 1,473 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. A day earlier, there were 2,249 new cases.

Mega cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xi'an all found new cases, though numbers were just in the double digits.

Despite China's small caseload compared with the rest of the world, and the toll its lockdowns and curbs have exacted on the economy and population, Beijing has urged its people to accept the measures, quashing any speculation that it would relax its policies.

"Only by insisting on dynamically clearing (cases as they arise) could huge losses arising from losing control of the epidemic be avoided by the full extent," the People's Daily wrote.

"Once epidemic prevention and control is relaxed, a large number of people will be infected within a short period of time, a large number of severe cases and deaths will occur, resulting in a run on medical resources."

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its 2022 and 2023 economic growth forecasts for China to 3.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively, saying the frequent lockdowns under the country's zero-Covid-19 policy have taken a toll on its economy.

Due to the size of the Chinese economy and its importance for international supply chains, the Covid-19 disruptions will also weigh on global trade and activity, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

