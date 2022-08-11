'Zero-Covid-19' policy and easing of travel curbs causing confusion, frustration

Over the past weekend, China announced further easing of its mechanism for Covid-19-related flight suspensions, halting the flights for a week only if 4 per cent or more of arriving passengers test positive for the coronavirus.

It comes on top of other moves in the past six weeks or so that suggest Beijing is paving the way to reopen the country to international travellers in a bid to rescue the faltering economy.

But the easing is fundamentally at odds with its "zero-Covid-19" policy, which calls for flash lockdowns and movement restrictions the moment an outbreak is detected.

Parts of popular Hainan Island have been put under lockdown, leaving several thousands of tourists stranded, in a major blow to consumer confidence.

For many at first, it appeared this was the summer that things would start getting back on track.

In late June and early July, the government announced a series of tweaks to its Covid-19 policy, including shorter quarantines for international arrivals, and a change in how risk areas were classified.

Even if travellers went to cities with active Covid-19 cases, they would technically not be flagged unless they ventured into areas where there were infections.

There seemed to be more good news with changes to the national travel tracking system last month, which will record a seven-day travel history, instead of a 14-day one.

Domestic travellers were cautiously optimistic that they could travel for the summer, even if they were going to a city with Covid-19 infections.

Many flocked to the southern island of Hainan for a beach getaway, as the number of cases there had been relatively low.

But since last week, a rapidly growing outbreak with over 2,000 infections detected since Aug 1 has forced the local authorities to impose lockdowns on much of the island. About 178,000 tourists are stranded in Hainan, including around 57,000 in Sanya, the state media reported.

For some, it was an all too familiar nightmare. "After months of feeling stifled in Shanghai, I thought it would be nice to get away and breathe some fresh air, and now this has happened," said an investment analyst who wanted to be known only by her surname, Xiao.

The financial hub - and China's most populous city - endured a bruising two-month lockdown which was officially lifted in June, but many residents have reported that their estates and even districts continued to spring surprise quarantines up till late last month.

Miss Xiao and her two friends have been forced to remain for a week longer in a luxury resort in Sanya that was initially booked for four days.

While the government has announced that hotels are supposed to charge guests half the room rate during the mandated quarantine, some guesthouses have doubled their prices instead, according to Chinese social media posts.

"I don't get it. On one hand, the government seems to want us to resume travelling in the country, and yet they are still adamant about trying to reach zero cases," said Miss Xiao.

These competing interests appeared to be on show yesterday during a media conference by the National Health Commission (NHC).

The authorities said work is well under way for a nationally integrated system allowing for nucleic acid test results to be accessible in cities other than the location the test was done.

This removed a major travel bugbear as some places did not accept test results from out of town, fearing forgery.

NHC officials also reiterated that their tried-and-tested method of test, trace and isolate in a bid to achieve "zero-Covid-19" has been effective despite multiple outbreaks.

"Through the handling of several rounds of (outbreaks), it can be said that we have proved in practice that the prevention and control plan... is scientific and effective," said NHC official Guo Yanhong.

While most of the world has pivoted to treating the virus as endemic, China is still trying to eliminate the virus, even as its citizens are weary of flash lockdowns, almost daily testing and travel restrictions.

But with an important political meeting in the autumn when Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term, it appears that any major policy change will have to wait.

"At the rate things are going, I might never want to go on holiday anywhere ever again until things properly open up," said Miss Xiao.