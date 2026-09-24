Zelensky broke confidentiality with North Korea POWs disclosure, says South’s president

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 23 that Ukraine had sent two captured North Korean soldiers to the South.

SEOUL - President Volodymyr Zelensky broke a confidentiality agreement by disclosing that Ukraine had sent North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, Seoul’s president said on Sept 24.

The remarks by President Lee Jae Myung came after Zelensky told the United Nations that Ukraine had sent two North Korean soldiers to the South, adding they were “not easy to capture alive”.

The revelation prompted South Korea’s political opposition to criticise the Lee administration for allowing a foreign leader to inform them of the prisoners’ arrivals.

“I do not know why the Ukrainian side broke the agreement and made the matter public, but it is very disappointing,” Lee said on X.

“The issue of bringing North Korean prisoners to South Korea is a highly sensitive one that could have a major impact on diplomacy, security and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

Lee said there had been calls to disclose the arrivals, but “given the problems that could arise from making it public, we agreed that keeping it confidential was the right thing to do”.

Early in 2025, Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers among Pyongyang’s troops fighting for Moscow.

A South Korean lawmaker had previously said the pair want to live a “normal life” in the South.

Under South Korea’s constitution, all Koreans, including those living in the North, are considered citizens, and officials have said this would apply to any North Korean troops captured in Ukraine. AFP