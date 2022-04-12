Zelensky asks South Korea for military equipment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday urged South Korea to provide military equipment to help his country fight against Russia's invasion.

In a virtual address to South Korea's National Assembly, he thanked the country for its support so far but emphasised that Ukraine needs more military hardware and technology, including planes and tanks, to win the war.

"South Korea has various military equipment that can stop Russia's vessels and missiles," said Mr Zelensky. "I would be grateful if South Korea could help us stand up against Russia. If Ukraine receives such weapons, not only will it save the lives of ordinary people, but it will be a chance to save Ukraine and ensure other countries are not attacked by Russia."

South Korea's Ministry of National Defence, however, had already turned down a request for lethal weapons in ministerial talks last Friday.

Defence Minister Suh Wook's spokesman reiterated this stance yesterday, saying Mr Suh had already explained to his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov that there are limits in South Korea on providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, "given our security situation and its potential impact on our military's readiness posture".

Kyiv sent out a formal appeal for military and humanitarian aid to the international community early last month. The list of items needed included weapons such as rifles and anti-tank missiles.

South Korea sent 1 billion won (S$1.1 million) worth of military items, such as bulletproof helmets, tents and blankets, as well as medical supplies.

Mr Suh has said South Korea will consider sending more of such supplies to Ukraine.

In his speech, Mr Zelensky thanked the National Assembly for giving him a chance to speak to the people of South Korea.

He also played a video clip that showed the extent of damage inflicted by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, saying Moscow would stop at nothing and did not care about the number of deaths.

"Right now, there is no expectation that Russia will stop on its own. We must make Russia choose change by mobilising the international community," said Mr Zelensky.