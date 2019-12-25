Young democrats shake up pro-Beijing stronghold in HK

HONG KONG • For decades it was known as Little Shanghai, a gritty, waterfront area that was the landing spot for many mainland Chinese emigrating to Hong Kong.

Densely packed with dilapidated, high-rise apartment blocks looming above bustling neon-lit streets, North Point has long been known as one of the "reddest" - or most pro-Beijing - districts in Hong Kong.

During anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong this year, the neighbourhood was also the scene of street brawls between men in white T-shirts - believed to be pro-Beijing supporters - and black-clad protesters.

But in elections for district councils last month, a neighbourhood that has long hewed to the pro-Beijing line of Hong Kong's government unexpectedly switched sides. Pro-democracy candidates won four out of five seats in the district, up from one in the last election. In the adjacent Fortress Hill neighbourhood, they added another two.

"They called my fight one of the hardest fights," said Ms Karrine Fu, 23, an arts graduate who won a seat in North Point as an independent after defeating Mr Hung Lin Cham, a pro-Beijing secondary school teacher who had held the seat for 12 years. "For my district, they called it a miracle," said Ms Fu.

Ms Fu's narrow victory - she defeated her opponent by just 59 votes out of 4,869 - was part of a democratic domino effect across Hong Kong, suggesting strong support for the ongoing protests that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for more than six months. Pro-democratic candidates secured almost 90 per cent of the seats.

The reverberations of the vote were keenly felt in North Point, where many inhabitants - like Ms Fu's grandparents - hail from the southern Chinese province of Fujian, up the coast from Hong Kong.

Ms Fu said she was able to connect in Fujianese - her ancestral dialect - with older voters in the district, many of whom have close ties to the mainland and tend to vote for pro-government candidates.

"I think some old Fujianese secretly supported me," Ms Fu said with a laugh. "When I was walking through the streets recently, I saw residents going up to my opponent and saying they were sad he lost. But when they walked past me, they put their thumbs up."

In North Point and Fortress Hill, six of seven pro-democracy candidates - five of them in their 20s - won seats on the district councils. Four years ago, there was only one.

The newly elected councillors have formed a liberal alliance to capitalise on their gains.

Sparked by a controversial and now withdrawn Bill that would have allowed defendants to be sent from Hong Kong to mainland China, the protest movement has since June spiralled into a battle for wider democratic freedoms, highlighting deep-seated anxiety and anger about China.

"At first my father called the protesters cockroaches but after the election, he finally understood that what we are fighting for is democracy," said Ms Fu.

"And he can accept that we came to Hong Kong for democracy. Otherwise we can just go back to mainland China."

