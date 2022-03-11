Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to Biden; congratulations from Japan, China

TOKYO • South Korea's new President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden held their first telephone conversation yesterday, shortly after Mr Yoon's win was confirmed, Yonhap News said, citing the People Power Party.

In the call, Mr Biden cited the pandemic, supply chains and the threats posed by North Korea's weapons programme as potential areas of cooperation. The telephone conversation came after the White House extended its congratulations to Mr Yoon, saying Mr Biden looked forward to working closely with him to bolster the alliance between the two countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday also welcomed the election of Mr Yoon and said he hoped to work closely with him to rebuild healthier ties between the neighbours. "I offer my heartfelt congratulations on his election," Mr Kishida told reporters. "Especially now as the international community faces major change, healthy Japan-South Korea relations are... indispensable," he said, adding that current "fraught" ties needed to improve.

China also extended its congratulations to Mr Yoon. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that China and South Korea are important cooperative partners that cannot be separated from each other.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, he added.

