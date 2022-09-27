Yoon disputes reports of hot mic gaffe as his party threatens to sue

SEOUL - In his first comments on his "hot mic" swearing gaffe in New York last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol claimed on Monday that the media had misquoted him and said such reporting of untruths could damage the country's alliance with the US and put people in danger.

Members of his political party have threatened to sue one broadcaster for libelling the President.

A remark made last week by Mr Yoon on his way out after a short meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly was caught on camera, stirring immense controversy and hurting his approval ratings.

Several international media outlets had cited Mr Yoon as saying to one of his aides: "How could Biden not lose face if these f****** do not pass it in Congress?"

Reports had postulated that Mr Yoon was referring to the US Congress and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would exclude Korean carmakers from American subsidies.

Mr Yoon's office and ruling People Power Party (PPP) have since claimed that the audio was not clear due to background noise and the President was misquoted.

A presidential spokesman said Mr Yoon made no mention of Mr Biden, and was instead using a similar-sounding Korean word that means "to throw something out".

She denied that Mr Yoon had even referred to the US Congress, and claimed he had said he would be embarrassed if South Korea's opposition-controlled Parliament were to throw out his pledge to contribute US$100 million (S$143 million) to the Global Fund over the next three years.

PPP lawmakers on Monday pledged to take legal action over the matter, including filing a libel suit against South Korean broadcaster MBC, claiming it released the video of Mr Yoon's remark with subtitles that misrepresented what he said.

They also demanded a public apology from MBC, saying the TV station failed to verify Mr Yoon's remarks before releasing the video. MBC replied in a statement that the Yoon administration was "trying to sacrifice one media outlet to escape criticism".

"Their vicious attacks amount to an attempt to control the media and suppress the media," the broadcaster argued.

News of Mr Yoon using foul language - which remains undisputed - saw him attracting swift brickbats, as did the series of denials from his side since last Thursday. "The fact remains that Yoon was careless about opening his mouth in public places... The level of language was far below what's required for a national leader," The Korea Herald newspaper said in an editorial.

The saga has overshadowed Mr Yoon's diplomatic achievements, such as delivering his first speech at the United Nations and holding his first one-on-one meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called Mr Yoon's seven-day trip to Britain, the United States and Canada a "diplomatic disaster" and sought the resignation of Foreign Minister Park Jin for mishandling it. DP's parliamentary leader Park Hong-geun accused the President of hiding the truth and not apologising.

The latest polls show Mr Yoon's approval ratings have fallen in the wake of the gaffe.

The Korea Times newspaper urged Mr Yoon to apologise for using profanity "before it is too late".

"His sincere apology is needed to prevent a further confrontation between the ruling and opposition camps and to restore the public's trust," the paper said.