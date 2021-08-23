Yokohama chooses opposition candidate for its mayor

Japan's second-most populous city Yokohama elected an opposition candidate as its mayor yesterday in a major setback for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga going into a general election later this year.

Mr Suga's Lower House constituency covers the bustling bayside city of 3.8 million people, and the voters' repudiation of the candidate he backed on his home turf serves as a clear warning to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that it will face a tough electoral battle in the months ahead.

Voters chose Dr Takeharu Yamanaka, 48, a former professor of health data science at Yokohama City University, from a crowded field of eight candidates.

Backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Dr Yamanaka ran on a platform that was against integrated resorts (IRs) and critical of Mr Suga's Covid-19 policies.

The government's casino plans to boost the economy have been particularly contentious in Yokohama, where constituents have petitioned against it.

The LDP-backed candidate was Mr Hachiro Okonogi, 56, a close ally of Mr Suga's who quit the Lower House and his Cabinet post as chairman of the National Public Safety Commission to run for mayor, likewise on an anti-IR platform as most of the city's residents were against casinos.

The incumbent three-term mayor Fumiko Hayashi, 75, who was in favour of casinos, had received the LDP's backing before yesterday's poll, which exposed the chasm within the ruling party over its stance on IRs, which had been promoted by former prime minister Shinzo Abe as a key prong of his tourism strategy.

The shellacking in Yokohama is further proof of Mr Suga's weak political standing, with his approval in media opinion surveys having plunged to new depths.

Pundits had expected the race to be too close to call, and broached the possibility of a run-off election given that the victor must win at least 25 per cent of the votes cast. But results from exit polls were so decisive that Dr Yamanaka could declare victory immediately after voting closed.

Under Mr Suga, the LDP has already failed to win three national by-elections in April, and also did more poorly than expected in a Tokyo assembly vote last month.

The LDP will formally begin campaigning for its presidential election after the expiry of a Covid-19 state of emergency on Sept 12, with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, running from tomorrow to Sept 5, in between. A poll is likely on Sept 29.

Mr Suga will first need to be re-elected as LDP president if he wants to lead the party into a general election, as four-year Lower House lawmaker terms are set to expire on Oct 21. This means a poll must be held by November at the latest.

"I'm not sure how hard the LDP leaders who declared support for Suga in the incoming presidential election are committed to their words," Dr Sota Kato, a research director at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research think-tank, told The Straits Times.

"The loss of the Yokohama election alone may not impact his destiny, but since the LDP has lost virtually all elections recently, it will reaffirm LDP backbenchers' belief that they cannot win with Suga as a leader," he added.

"The result will definitely cause ripples in the LDP heading into its presidential election."

In his victory speech, Dr Yamanaka declared that Yokohama will drop out of the IR race.

Until yesterday's vote, the port city was seen as a clear front runner to host one of Japan's first three IRs.

Yokohama had been deciding between consortiums led by Genting Singapore and Macau's Melco Resorts and Entertainment, with Genting seen as the likely winner.

"The process may have been nothing more than an exercise in futility," said Mr Brendan Bussmann, director of government affairs at Las Vegas gaming and hospitality consultancy Global Market Advisors.

Noting that Yokohama had held a lengthy process culminating in a request-for-proposal, he added: "Its potential departure from the market would leave a big void for an IR in the Greater Tokyo region."