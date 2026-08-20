Yang Guo Fu Group apologises over restaurant’s unauthorised use of Japanese celebrities’ names

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The group said on social media that none of the flowers had been sent by the people whose names were attached.

BEIJING - The China-based Yang Guo Fu group has apologised after one of its franchise restaurants in north-eastern Japan displayed congratulatory flower stands bearing the names of well-known figures without their permission during its recent opening.

According to local sources, the operator of restaurants serving malatang, a popular Chinese fast-food dish, used the names of professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and former prime minister Yukio Hatoyama at the restaurant in Sendai on Aug 17.

The group said on social media that none of the flowers had been sent by the people whose names were attached.

“We deeply apologise for harming the reputation of those concerned,” the restaurant said Aug 18, adding the outlet will remain closed through Aug 21 as it takes measures to prevent a recurrence.

Hanyu, a native of Sendai, is a two-time Olympic men’s figure skating champion.

Malatang is named after the numbing sensation of Sichuan peppercorns and the heat of chili peppers in its broth.

Customers at restaurants typically choose ingredients such as vegetables, mushrooms, meat and fish cakes from a display case, with glass noodles commonly served in the soup. KYODO NEWS