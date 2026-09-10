Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture to introduce helicopter rescue fees in Mount Fuji’s off-season

This fee is expected to apply only to prefectural fire helicopters.

TOKYO – Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture is moving towards introducing fees for helicopter rescues to save people stranded on Mount Fuji during the off-season after a series of incidents, it has been learnt.

During Mount Fuji’s off-season – which is from early September to early July – multiple incidents have been reported as a result of reckless climbing practices by both international and domestic hikers getting lost.

This issue prompted the local governments of Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures to consider the introduction of fees in the need for rescue.

An incident occurred last April in which a Chinese student had to be rescued twice within a few days. Other off-season accidents have occurred since then, leading to strong calls from local municipalities in both prefectures to introduce rescue fees.

This fee is expected to apply only to prefectural fire helicopters. Both prefectures are expected to further discuss certain details, such as the conditions for and duration of the fee imposed in the case of rescue.

While certain conditions are being considered, such as applying the fees only within the off-season period or whether the rescued was inadequately equipped, saving lives remain the top priority, according to a prefectural official. As such, both prefectures are exploring a system that will ensure people do not hesitate to request any rescue efforts if needed. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK