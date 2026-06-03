Yakuza member among 3 more arrested over $3.4 million theft on Tokyo street

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The trio are suspected of conspiring with others to steal three suitcases containing the cash on the evening of Jan 29 in Tokyo's Ueno district.

TOKYO – A senior yakuza gang member and two others have been arrested for their alleged roles in the theft of about 423 million yen (S$3.4 million) in cash on a street in Tokyo’s Ueno district in January, police said on June 3.

Five other people have already been indicted over the case.

The three newly arrested suspects were identified as Keiichi Yamaguchi, a 29-year-old crime syndicate executive, and Tokyo residents Makoto Kitahara, 42, and Yuichiro Miyakawa, 52.

The trio are suspected of conspiring with others to steal three suitcases containing the cash on the evening of Jan 29. The police believe they recruited individuals to conduct the crime and designated their meeting place.

The police did not disclose whether the suspects admitted to the allegations.

About 3.6 million yen in cash, believed to be part of the stolen money, was found in their homes and other locations, according to the police. Investigators believe the victims of the theft had intended to use the cash to buy gold in Hong Kong. KYODO NEWS