Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Shanghai party chief Chen Jining was once seen as a strong contender for China’s highest leadership body.

BEIJING – The unexpected corruption investigation into Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, once seen as a strong contender for China’s highest leadership body, challenges assumptions long used by diplomats and analysts to anticipate Beijing’s opaque power moves.

Experts said the Shanghai party secretary post, a position once held by both President Xi Jinping and former president Jiang Zemin, was a well-trodden route to the party’s top leadership posts that now appeared much less predictable.

“There is no more straightforward pathway from Shanghai party secretary to the Politburo Standing Committee,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, adding that political loyalty was the main criterion.

The sudden announcement of the investigation into Chen, an Imperial College London graduate in environmental engineering who stood out among his peers for having spent roughly a decade in Britain, surprised both the diplomatic and business communities.

Xi shakes up politics ahead of 2027’s congress

Over nearly four decades, eight former Shanghai party chiefs were promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee. Chen’s predecessor Li Qiang is now premier and sits on the current committee.

Chen, 62, was seen as a strong contender for elevation to the committee in the party’s leadership reshuffle during the 21st Party Congress in 2027.

Xi is “clearing the ground” before the congress, sweeping aside entrenched political customs and older networks to build a more ideologically aligned leadership lineup, a senior Asian diplomat said.

China’s anti-graft watchdog announced on Nov 24 that Chen was under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law”, a euphemism commonly used for corruption in China. It did not provide further details.

Chen has made no statement and Reuters was unable to reach a representative for comment.

Diplomats described Chen as a charismatic, charming and personable official adept at navigating both domestic officials and foreign interlocutors.

He had an unusual rise through China’s official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he rose through China’s elite Tsinghua University – Xi’s alma mater – to become its president.

He entered government as China’s environmental protection minister in 2015 – just as Xi made the area a priority – before becoming mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was named party boss of Shanghai, China’s financial hub.

Foreign businesses felt welcome in Shanghai under Chen

An official with a European firm in Shanghai said under Chen, Shanghai districts have become bolder in taking some chances to do new and striking things.

Chen’s message to Shanghai district officials was centred on the need to rehabilitate Shanghai’s image after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in positive initiatives for foreign businesses in the city, the official said.

Under Chen, French luxury group LVMH opened The Louis – a cruise-ship-shaped retail and exhibition pavilion on Shanghai’s West Nanjing Road – widely seen as a symbol of foreign investor confidence in the city.

A champion for artificial intelligence development in Shanghai and Beijing, Chen was last seen in public last week holding separate meetings with Chinese shipping company COSCO and the chairman of Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, according to state media reports.

The brief turnaround between Chen’s last public appearance and the probe is unusual. Senior party officials usually disappear from public view for extended stretches before an investigation is officially announced.

Xi said in a speech in January: “No matter who they are, how high their position, or how great their contributions, anyone who engages in corruption will surely receive no leniency!”

Analysts find few clues in Chen investigation announcement

Xi’s dismantling of reform-era term limit norms and promotion of loyalists, together with the high-pressure anti-graft drive, have disrupted established routes to elevation and succession.

In 2017, Sun Zhengcai, a former Chongqing party chief and Politburo member, who was viewed as a potential future leader, was abruptly removed and later sentenced to life in prison for corruption.

Chen is the fourth Politburo member investigated in just over a year as Xi’s anti-corruption purge reaches the party’s innermost circle, having already ensnared Central Military Commission vice-chairmen Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, as well as former Xinjiang party chief Ma Xingrui.

Just a month earlier, the Communist Party concluded its fifth plenum in Beijing, where leaders placed political loyalty front and centre and vowed to keep purging “impurities and viruses” from party ranks ahead of 2027’s congress.

After news of the investigation broke, Shanghai’s senior Communist Party leadership convened a late-night meeting and pledged loyalty to Beijing, according to a front-page story in the Shanghai party branch’s Jiefang Daily.

“Chen’s purge is particularly shocking in that he poses no military threat, and doesn’t deviate from Xi on major symbolic issues like ethnic policy,” Sung said, referring to Xi’s emphasis on integration into mainstream Chinese culture.

“But he got purged anyway, so far without even an explanation. The shock is bound to reverberate.” REUTERS