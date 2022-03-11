Xi's Europe outreach aims to avert East-West clash for China

BEIJING • A flurry of diplomatic calls between Beijing and European capitals shows how Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to keep Russia's invasion of Ukraine from dragging China into the centre of another struggle for global supremacy reminiscent of the Cold War.

Mr Xi spoke via video link on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggesting that China would be willing to work with the two countries to mediate a solution.

The summit follows Foreign Minister Wang Yi's calls with top regional diplomats including Mr Josep Borrell of the European Union and Mr Peter Szijjarto of Hungary.

The outreach to Brussels was consistent with China's approach before the war of courting stronger European ties to balance Washington's efforts to build a more united front against Beijing and Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine has made that challenge more urgent, leading even some of Europe's most dovish leaders to suddenly embrace United States-led sanctions campaigns and demands for greater military spending.

"It is a critical moment for Europe-China relations," said Mr Noah Barkin, an expert on Europe-China relations at US research firm Rhodium Group.

"If Beijing stays on the sidelines and continues to blame the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) for provoking Putin, then this could do lasting damage to its relationship with Europe. The democracies-versus-authoritarians narrative will take hold. China and Russia will be seen as a common threat."

China and Russia have grown closer as they have found themselves increasingly locked in parallel battles with the US over spheres of influence and what Washington sees as the erosion of postwar liberal norms.

That process culminated last month with a Xi-Putin summit in Beijing, at which the Chinese leader endorsed Russian grievances with Nato and declared their relationship to have "no limits".

Russia's subsequent invasion left Mr Xi in a tough spot, needing to preserve ties with Mr Putin without alienating Europe, where the attack on Ukraine is widely viewed as an attack on itself.

China has so far sought to maintain a neutral position, urging dialogue and the protection of civilians while blaming the US for fomenting the conflict and abstaining from United Nations votes condemning Russia.

Mr Xi continued that approach in his summit with Mr Macron and Mr Scholz, saying the "Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again" in Europe, according to a foreign ministry summary.

"The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control," Mr Xi said, citing concerns about energy, supply chains and the post-pandemic recovery.

While Mr Xi has spoken with Mr Putin and Mr Macron since the invasion began, he has not spoken with US President Joe Biden or British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the remaining two permanent members of the UN Security Council. He also has not talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although foreign ministers from the two countries have spoken.

China's strong ties with Ukraine - including its status as the country's second-largest trading partner behind the EU in 2020 - have led some in Europe including Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to urge Beijing to mediate.

Moscow's dependence on Beijing to offset sanctions appears to give Mr Xi a bit of leverage: Mr Putin opened talks with Mr Zelensky shortly after the Chinese and Russian leaders spoke, though they went nowhere.

China has not yet embraced a mediation role in the crisis, which carries both risk and rewards.

"Beijing will not want to increase its exposure to the conflict, and its view of the US and Nato as adversaries will prevent it from aligning positions with the West," said Ms Helena Legarda, lead analyst at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies.

