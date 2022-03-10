Xi's Europe outreach aims to avert east-west clash for China

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - A flurry of diplomatic calls between Beijing and European capitals shows how President Xi Jinping is trying to keep Russia's invasion of Ukraine from dragging China into the centre of another struggle for global supremacy reminiscent of the Cold War.

Mr Xi spoke via video link on Tuesday (March 9) with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggesting that China would be willing to work with the two countries to mediate a solution.

The summit follows Foreign Minister Wang Yi's calls with top regional diplomats including Mr Josep Borrell of the European Union and Mr Peter Szijjarto of Hungary.

The outreach to Brussels was consistent with China's approach before the war of courting stronger European ties to balance Washington's efforts to build a more united front against Beijing and Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine has made that challenge more urgent, leading even some of Europe's most dovish leaders to suddenly embrace United States-led sanctions campaigns and demands for greater military spending.

"It is a critical moment for Europe-China relations," said Mr Noah Barkin, an expert on Europe-China relations at US research firm Rhodium Group.

"If Beijing stays on the sidelines and continues to blame the US and Nato for provoking Putin, then this could do lasting damage to its relationship with Europe. The democracies-versus-authoritarians narrative will take hold. China and Russia will be seen as a common threat."

China and Russia have grown closer as they have found themselves increasingly locked in parallel battles with the US over spheres of influence and what Washington sees as the erosion of postwar liberal norms.

That process culminated last month with a Xi-Putin summit in Beijing, at which the Chinese leader endorsed Russian grievances with Nato and declared their relationship to have "no limits".