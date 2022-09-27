Xi's core status reaffirmed as CPC unveils Congress invitees

BEIJING - The Communist Party of China (CPC) has reaffirmed President Xi Jinping as its core, publishing the list of delegates invited to the landmark twice-a-decade leadership summit in October.

The ruling party has selected 2,296 delegates from around the nation to attend the 20th Party Congress, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

The announcement brings Mr Xi another step closer to clinching a precedent-defying third term in power at the pivotal event, which begins on Oct 16 in Beijing.

In a Monday editorial, the People's Daily newspaper urged delegates to align behind "comrade Xi Jinping as the core" of the party.

"It is firmly believed that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and through the concerted efforts of all the delegates, the 20th CPC National Congress will be a congress of unity, victory and endeavour," it wrote.

The Chinese leader has not been seen in public since his trip to Central Asia earlier in September.

His subsequent absence is consistent with China's Covid-zero requirements for international arrivals to undergo seven days of hotel quarantine, followed by three days of home isolation.

But the public absence has fuelled rumours about whether Mr Xi's leadership had been challenged, which analysts at Eurasia Group said "appear to have originated from social media actors who are common purveyors of misinformation and disinformation".

An announcement about the congress delegates would be extremely unlikely in such a scenario, they said.

"We expect more rumours about Xi's position ahead of the congress, but they are likely to be unfounded, unless they lead quickly to visible changes in personnel, propaganda, or policy making that challenge Xi's leadership or agenda," analyst Neil Thomas and colleagues wrote in a note.

The delegates must now be approved by a committee for congress, Xinhua reported.

The list, which includes Mr Xi and all existing members of the top-decision making Politburo, also features scientists, lawyers, health workers, sports stars and cultural figures, Xinhua said. About 620 of the 2,296 people are women, and some 260 come from the nation's ethnic minorities.

Mr Xi is heading into China's most important political event facing mounting challenges at home and abroad.

Domestically, economic growth forecasts are being slashed as his zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy weighs on growth. On the international stage, China is facing pressure from the United States and its allies over Beijing's growing military pressure on self-ruled Taiwan.

Mr Xi's declaration of a "no limits" friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine has also put China's war stance under scrutiny.

BLOOMBERG