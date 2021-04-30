Asian Insider

Xi's comments on coal signal political will to tackle climate change

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the virtual climate summit hosted by the US last week, when he pledged to limit China's use of coal over the next five years. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the virtual climate summit hosted by the US last week, when he pledged to limit China's use of coal over the next five years. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Watching Chinese President Xi Jinping speak at the United States climate summit last week, it would have been natural to come away feeling underwhelmed.

Compared with the Biden administration's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent to 52 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030, Mr Xi's pledge to limit the use of coal over the next five years and draw down its consumption in the following five years seemed unambitious.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2021, with the headline 'Xi's comments on coal signal political will to tackle climate change'. Subscribe
Topics: 