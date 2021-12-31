Xi'an at live-or-die stage in fight against virus: Official

BEIJING • China's industrial and tech hub of Xi'an yesterday reported more than 100 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally of locally transmitted infections to the highest in any Chinese city this year.

Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, reported 155 new local infections, taking its number of local cases to more than 1,100 since the flare-up began on Dec 9 and compelled the authorities to put the city of 13 million under lockdown.

Despite the low case count compared with clusters in many cities around the world, Xi'an officials have imposed tough curbs on travel within and out of the city since Dec 23, as Beijing demands an outbreak be contained quickly.

"Xi'an has reached a live-or-die stage in its fight against the virus," Mr Zhang Fenghu, a city government official, said on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory-chip makers, have warned that the lockdown could affect their chip manufacturing bases in the area.

Xi'an is also a major tourism destination, drawing visitors to its collection of terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor more than 2,000 years ago.

The city has embarked on multiple rounds of testing to trace transmissions. A sixth round began yesterday, a day after a fifth round.

Many residents have been barred from leaving their homes unless going out to take Covid-19 tests or attend to essential matters approved by the authorities. The curbs have curtailed access to daily necessities, leaving many people dependent on deliveries.

But the curbs have caused a staffing crunch at firms involved in ensuring the delivery of supplies and the government is working on resolving the issue, according to a Xi'an government official.

A Xi'an resident surnamed He said she tried to order groceries on the online app of Alibaba-backed supermarket chain Freshippo but could not secure many items, including potatoes.

The app posted a message saying delivery staff were not available, according to a screenshot Ms He provided.

Several city districts have arranged for the delivery of free groceries to some residential compounds, state media said. The total supply of necessities in Xi'an is sufficient, a spokesman for the Commerce Ministry said.

The lockdown puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs during the two-year-long pandemic.

The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said. The curbs may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and have resulted in thinner staffing levels at the manufacturing site.

Samsung Electronics said it would temporarily adjust operations at its Xi'an manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used for data storage in data centres and smartphones.

The Xi'an lockdown, now in its eighth day, coincides with the second anniversary of early signs of the Covid-19 outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. In a notice issued on Dec 30, 2019, the Wuhan health authorities said some pneumonia patients were stricken by an illness of an "an unknown cause".

Yesterday, thousands of people left messages on the social media account of the late Covid-19 whistleblower, Dr Li Wenliang, on the anniversary of the day - also Dec 30, 2019 - that he learnt of the possibility of a pneumonia-causing virus in Wuhan.

As of Wednesday, mainland China reported a total of 101,890 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with a death toll of 4,636.

