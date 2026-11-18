Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SHENZHEN, China – President Xi Jinping personally greeted US counterpart Donald Trump on the tarmac at a Chinese airport on Nov 18, with the two leaders briefly hugging ahead of their highly anticipated meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The trilateral on Nov 19 has triggered fears that the three powerful men could make decisions on the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

Washington had signalled that Ukraine – something Xi vehemently sees as not China’s problem – was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.

Xi welcomed Trump upon his landing at Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport, AFP footage showed, returning the gesture of the US president’s greeting at Joint Base Andrews in September.

“I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations,” Xi told Trump, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

‘Warm welcome’

China is hosting the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), a regional forum of 21 economies around the Pacific rim.

Trump descended the stairs from his plane to be met by Xi, as well as renditions of both countries’ national anthems and fighter jets that flew overhead and left colourful vapour trails.

The pair strolled down a red carpet lined with people waving pom-poms, brandishing Chinese and American national flags, and shouting: “A warm welcome to you!”

A motorcade of dark limousines later carried Trump into the city, where the streets had been cleared of traffic, an AFP reporter observed.

US President Donald Trump arriving at Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport on Nov 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

Security is tight ahead of the Nov 19 trilateral meeting that is expected to include discussions of the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

Sanctions ‘failed’: Putin

Earlier on Nov 18, Putin struck a defiant tone on his war in Ukraine, saying Western sanctions provoked by the 2022 invasion had “failed”.

Addressing the APEC gathering, the Russian leader said he expected the trilateral summit to be “highly useful”.

“At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division... and dialogue rather than ultimatums,” Putin said.

The Russian leader has been largely shunned by the West since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but has found an audience with Trump.

However, “full-scale” talks solely between Putin and Trump are unlikely to take place during their visits to China, Moscow said, according to Russian state media.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also in Shenzhen, said sanctions would “continue to increase as long as this war goes on”.

Putin and Xi’s meeting was already their fifth in 2026, including one by video link. The two men have long touted their strong personal friendship.

Xi urged yet closer ties with Moscow, saying the nations should “leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries’ governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties”.

The Chinese and Russian leaders were expected to talk about energy and finance, and then – in a smaller format – foreign policy, including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said.

Kim incoming?

Trump’s visit to China comes after a trip to the Philippines, where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad – Australia, Japan and India – for the first time in his second term.

The grouping is broadly aimed at counterbalancing China’s regional influence.

He said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen, saying the North Korean leader “would like” to meet in China.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Nov 18 stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim.

“If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we’re ever going to solve it is if we engage with them,” Rubio said in Manila.

Trump was in the Philippines for a summit of the 11-member ASEAN where there were protests against a US supply chain initiative.

The spectre of Trump’s ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large over his recent travels.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Nov 16 slammed what he called a “countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism” while touting Beijing’s own expanding trade with ASEAN.

On Nov 17, a combative Trump doubled down, saying the United States would catch China in rare-earths production “within 10 months”. AFP