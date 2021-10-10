Taiwan

Xi vows peaceful reunification

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed yesterday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, and did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island that sparked international concern. Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future.

