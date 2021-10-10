Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed yesterday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, and did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island that sparked international concern. Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future.
Taiwan
Xi vows peaceful reunification
Published1 hour ago
