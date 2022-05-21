Xi urges Brics nations to build solidarity

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the Brics nations to inject stability and positivity into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation.

The five major developing countries of the Brics group are expected to firm up their beliefs, brave storms and waves, take real action to promote peace and development, uphold fairness and justice, and advocate democracy and freedom, Mr Xi said.

The President made the remarks in a video address at the opening session of the Brics Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday. The Brics countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This year, China is the host of the annual Brics Summit, and senior officials of the five countries have convened in recent months to prepare for the major event.

Officials and experts said this year's summit is expected to boost unity and concerted actions among emerging markets and developing countries at a time when the world faces multiple challenges.

In his video address, Mr Xi spoke about the combined impact of major changes and the Covid-19 pandemic, and on how instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the global situation.

Peace and development remain the theme of the times, the aspiration of people across countries for a better life remains unchanged, and the historic mission for the international community to pursue solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged, he said.

On security, Mr Xi mentioned the Global Security Initiative he put forward at the opening of the annual Boao Forum for Asia last month. He said both history and reality show that seeking one's own security at the expense of others will only create new tensions and risks.

Brics nations need to strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, accommodate the core interests of others and their major concerns, and respect the sovereignty, security and development interests of one another, he said.

They also need to oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all, said Mr Xi.

Dr Zhu Jiejin, professor of global governance studies at Fudan University's School of International Relations and Public Affairs, said: "Considering the severe global economic downturn and challenges posed by the lingering Ukraine crisis, the upcoming Brics Summit hosted by China is expected to inject more confidence into the world."

In terms of development, Mr Xi said it is more important than ever for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. He noted the need for the Brics nations to engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and for developing nations to increase mutual understanding and trust, strengthen cooperation, and deepen the convergence of interests.

The goal is to make the pie of cooperation bigger and the force for progress stronger and contribute more to the lofty vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Mr Xi said the global economic recovery remains fragile and sluggish, the development gap is widening, and the world is facing serious challenges in climate change and digital governance. China stands ready to work with other countries, including other Brics members, to jointly build a community for global development, he said.

